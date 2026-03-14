On Your Marks

Today’s journey took me to Grimstad, driving athletes from Buskerud Friidrettskrets to an indoor meet.

The day was long — almost fifteen hours — with a long pause in the middle.



Outside the weather was grey and uninspiring, so instead of wandering far I stayed inside the hall and watched the competitions.



Just before the start, the runners settled into their blocks, the entire field lined up in perfect concentration.

For a brief moment everything was completely still.



Then the race began.