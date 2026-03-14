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On Your Marks by okvalle
Photo 1900

On Your Marks

Today’s journey took me to Grimstad, driving athletes from Buskerud Friidrettskrets to an indoor meet.
The day was long — almost fifteen hours — with a long pause in the middle.

Outside the weather was grey and uninspiring, so instead of wandering far I stayed inside the hall and watched the competitions.

Just before the start, the runners settled into their blocks, the entire field lined up in perfect concentration.
For a brief moment everything was completely still.

Then the race began.
14th March 2026 14th Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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