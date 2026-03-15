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Industrial Curves by okvalle
Photo 1901

Industrial Curves

During a break at the Vy depot at Filipstad in Oslo, I walked past the workshop buildings after running the bus through the wash.

Most people would probably pass these large ventilation pipes without a second thought, but the repeating curves and the contrast between polished metal and the dark wall caught my eye.

For a moment the industrial details felt almost sculptural — a quiet pattern of metal and shadow beside the depot.
15th March 2026 15th Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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