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Previous
Photo 1901
Industrial Curves
During a break at the Vy depot at Filipstad in Oslo, I walked past the workshop buildings after running the bus through the wash.
Most people would probably pass these large ventilation pipes without a second thought, but the repeating curves and the contrast between polished metal and the dark wall caught my eye.
For a moment the industrial details felt almost sculptural — a quiet pattern of metal and shadow beside the depot.
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Canon EOS M50
Taken
15th March 2026 7:00pm
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