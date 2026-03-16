Small Beginnings

A few days ago I planted some melon seeds at home, mostly out of curiosity.

Yesterday morning I noticed the first tiny shoots pushing their way up through the soil.



It’s always surprising how quickly life appears once it decides to begin.



My wife even brought a few of the seeds with her to Uganda, where the conditions for growing melons are far better. Whether these ones will ever produce fruit here doesn’t really matter. For now, it was enough to watch the first fragile stems reaching for the light.



So today’s photograph was made at the dining table, in a small improvised macro studio — capturing the very first moments of something that might, someday, become much larger.