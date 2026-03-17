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Previous
Photo 1903
The Edge of Motion
I stood on the bridge above the falls and looked straight down, not at the drama below, but at the moment just before it happens.
For a brief stretch, the water still holds together — a smooth surface gathering itself — before it tips over the edge and dissolves into turbulence.
I lowered the shutter speed slightly and rested the camera against the railing, just enough to let the movement soften without losing its form.
It’s a small distance, just a few centimeters of falling water, but it marks a clear transition — from control to chaos, from surface to depth.
17th March 2026
17th Mar 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Canon EOS M50
Taken
17th March 2026 1:58pm
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