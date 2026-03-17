Previous
The Edge of Motion by okvalle
Photo 1903

The Edge of Motion

I stood on the bridge above the falls and looked straight down, not at the drama below, but at the moment just before it happens.

For a brief stretch, the water still holds together — a smooth surface gathering itself — before it tips over the edge and dissolves into turbulence.

I lowered the shutter speed slightly and rested the camera against the railing, just enough to let the movement soften without losing its form.

It’s a small distance, just a few centimeters of falling water, but it marks a clear transition — from control to chaos, from surface to depth.
17th March 2026 17th Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
521% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact