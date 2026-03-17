The Edge of Motion

I stood on the bridge above the falls and looked straight down, not at the drama below, but at the moment just before it happens.



For a brief stretch, the water still holds together — a smooth surface gathering itself — before it tips over the edge and dissolves into turbulence.



I lowered the shutter speed slightly and rested the camera against the railing, just enough to let the movement soften without losing its form.



It’s a small distance, just a few centimeters of falling water, but it marks a clear transition — from control to chaos, from surface to depth.