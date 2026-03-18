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Weathered Guardian by okvalle
Photo 1904

Weathered Guardian

I hadn’t planned to photograph a graveyard today.

While waiting near the church, I walked among the stones, just looking. That’s when I noticed this small bird, resting quietly on top of a grave — covered in lichen, slowly becoming part of the stone itself.

It felt less like a sculpture and more like something that had been left there by time. The surface was no longer smooth or defined, but shaped by weather, seasons, and years passing unnoticed.

I took a few images and thought of it as a safety shot.
The rest of the day didn’t go as planned.

But sometimes, the image finds you early — and stays.
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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