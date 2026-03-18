Weathered Guardian

I hadn’t planned to photograph a graveyard today.



While waiting near the church, I walked among the stones, just looking. That’s when I noticed this small bird, resting quietly on top of a grave — covered in lichen, slowly becoming part of the stone itself.



It felt less like a sculpture and more like something that had been left there by time. The surface was no longer smooth or defined, but shaped by weather, seasons, and years passing unnoticed.



I took a few images and thought of it as a safety shot.

The rest of the day didn’t go as planned.



But sometimes, the image finds you early — and stays.