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Previous
Photo 1905
Held in the Morning Air
I returned to the falls, walking slowly along the road, looking for small details rather than the obvious.
This rusted ring, fixed into the stone, might once have had a purpose — holding something in place, anchoring what passed by. Now it stands quietly on its own.
In the damp air, fine threads of a spider’s web had gathered droplets of water, suspended like tiny beads across the opening.
For a moment, everything felt held in place — the ring, the web, the moisture in the air — while the water from the falls moved endlessly in the background.
Some details only reveal themselves when the pace slows down enough to notice them.
19th March 2026
19th Mar 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Photo Details
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9
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2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
19th March 2026 11:38am
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Joan Robillard
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Good capture
March 19th, 2026
Susan
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Love that you found something so interesting by just walking around.
March 19th, 2026
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