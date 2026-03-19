Held in the Morning Air

I returned to the falls, walking slowly along the road, looking for small details rather than the obvious.



This rusted ring, fixed into the stone, might once have had a purpose — holding something in place, anchoring what passed by. Now it stands quietly on its own.



In the damp air, fine threads of a spider’s web had gathered droplets of water, suspended like tiny beads across the opening.



For a moment, everything felt held in place — the ring, the web, the moisture in the air — while the water from the falls moved endlessly in the background.



Some details only reveal themselves when the pace slows down enough to notice them.