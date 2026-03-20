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Curiosity Reveals by okvalle
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Curiosity Reveals

At first, I thought it was just a small metal sculpture — maybe even an ashtray.

The wings looked like they could be lifted, so I tried. Underneath, hidden from view, was a key.

It felt like a small, quiet secret — something not meant to be obvious, but waiting to be discovered by someone curious enough to look a little closer.

There were many things to photograph here, but this was the first one that caught my attention.

Sometimes, it’s not the object itself, but what it invites you to do that makes it interesting.
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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