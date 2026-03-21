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Previous
Photo 1907
A toy car in a painted world
You stand there for a moment, trying to understand the scale of it all.
The painted world is vast, almost overwhelming.
And then you notice the car.
Parked quietly at the edge, it suddenly shifts everything —
from something monumental
to something almost like a child’s imagination brought to life.
A toy car in a painted world.
21st March 2026
21st Mar 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
21st March 2026 11:23am
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Joan Robillard
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Great shot
March 21st, 2026
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