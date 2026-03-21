Previous
A toy car in a painted world by okvalle
Photo 1907

A toy car in a painted world

You stand there for a moment, trying to understand the scale of it all.
The painted world is vast, almost overwhelming.

And then you notice the car.

Parked quietly at the edge, it suddenly shifts everything —
from something monumental
to something almost like a child’s imagination brought to life.

A toy car in a painted world.
21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
522% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
March 21st, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact