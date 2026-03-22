Beneath the Star

On the way to Gardermoen, I made a short stop.

I had time, and the star was there – as it always is.



The Kepler Star.

Also known as the Peace Star.



Standing beneath it, looking up, everything becomes quiet for a moment.

The structure feels almost weightless, despite its scale.



It was created as a symbol –

a vision connecting science, history, and something beyond.

And later, it became tied to the Nobel Peace Prize,

which is where it got its second name.



Today, that name feels different.



With wars and unrest shaping the world around us,

the idea of a “Peace Star” is no longer just symbolic.

It becomes something you pause at.



Just for a moment.



Looking up.

