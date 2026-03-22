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Beneath the Star by okvalle
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Beneath the Star

On the way to Gardermoen, I made a short stop.
I had time, and the star was there – as it always is.

The Kepler Star.
Also known as the Peace Star.

Standing beneath it, looking up, everything becomes quiet for a moment.
The structure feels almost weightless, despite its scale.

It was created as a symbol –
a vision connecting science, history, and something beyond.
And later, it became tied to the Nobel Peace Prize,
which is where it got its second name.

Today, that name feels different.

With wars and unrest shaping the world around us,
the idea of a “Peace Star” is no longer just symbolic.
It becomes something you pause at.

Just for a moment.

Looking up.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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