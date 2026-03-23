The Smell of Home

At first glance, it might seem almost grotesque —

the dark, textured head of a smoked Nile perch,

its open mouth frozen in a silent expression somewhere between life and memory.



But this is more than just fish.



This is something carried across continents.

Packed carefully in luggage, wrapped in layers of care and familiarity,

brought home by someone who knows exactly what it means.



“It smells like fish,” I said, perhaps stating the obvious.

She laughed — that warm, knowing laugh — and smiled.



Because to her, this is not just a smell.

It is home. It is tradition. It is something deeply rooted in place and memory.



And standing there, somewhere between curiosity and hesitation,

I realized that what feels foreign to one

can be comfort to another.



Because in the end,

we all carry pieces of home with us —

sometimes in our memories,

and sometimes in something as simple as food.



And I understand that.



Because somewhere along the way,

I found my own second home too —

in the Faroe Islands —

and I know I would do exactly the same.