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Previous
Photo 1909
The Smell of Home
At first glance, it might seem almost grotesque —
the dark, textured head of a smoked Nile perch,
its open mouth frozen in a silent expression somewhere between life and memory.
But this is more than just fish.
This is something carried across continents.
Packed carefully in luggage, wrapped in layers of care and familiarity,
brought home by someone who knows exactly what it means.
“It smells like fish,” I said, perhaps stating the obvious.
She laughed — that warm, knowing laugh — and smiled.
Because to her, this is not just a smell.
It is home. It is tradition. It is something deeply rooted in place and memory.
And standing there, somewhere between curiosity and hesitation,
I realized that what feels foreign to one
can be comfort to another.
Because in the end,
we all carry pieces of home with us —
sometimes in our memories,
and sometimes in something as simple as food.
And I understand that.
Because somewhere along the way,
I found my own second home too —
in the Faroe Islands —
and I know I would do exactly the same.
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Canon EOS M50
Taken
23rd March 2026 1:44pm
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