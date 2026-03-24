The Hotel Cat

I almost walked past it.



Then I noticed the cat —

half hidden behind the patterned screen,

watching quietly from the back of a chair.



There was something both playful and deliberate about it,

as if it had chosen that exact spot.



This hotel has a certain character.

Details like this, small artistic touches everywhere —

the kind of place where I catch myself thinking:



I could have taken that picture.



And then I find myself stopping anyway.



Because sometimes,

it’s not about who took the picture —

but about noticing it.

