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The Hotel Cat by okvalle
Photo 1910

The Hotel Cat

I almost walked past it.

Then I noticed the cat —
half hidden behind the patterned screen,
watching quietly from the back of a chair.

There was something both playful and deliberate about it,
as if it had chosen that exact spot.

This hotel has a certain character.
Details like this, small artistic touches everywhere —
the kind of place where I catch myself thinking:

I could have taken that picture.

And then I find myself stopping anyway.

Because sometimes,
it’s not about who took the picture —
but about noticing it.
24th March 2026 24th Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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