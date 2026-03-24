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Previous
Photo 1910
The Hotel Cat
I almost walked past it.
Then I noticed the cat —
half hidden behind the patterned screen,
watching quietly from the back of a chair.
There was something both playful and deliberate about it,
as if it had chosen that exact spot.
This hotel has a certain character.
Details like this, small artistic touches everywhere —
the kind of place where I catch myself thinking:
I could have taken that picture.
And then I find myself stopping anyway.
Because sometimes,
it’s not about who took the picture —
but about noticing it.
24th March 2026
24th Mar 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
24th March 2026 2:09pm
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