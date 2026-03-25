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In the Light by okvalle
Photo 1911

In the Light

A small form rising from moss and shadow.

The light caught it just enough,
while the forest behind fell into darkness.

It did not ask for attention.
It was simply there.

And that was enough.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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