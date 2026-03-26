Reflections of a Station

I have been here before.



The sculpture outside the station has caught my attention more than once,

its curved surface reflecting fragments of the place around it.



This time, the old station building appeared clearly —

bent and reshaped by the metal surface,

while traces of the newer surroundings remained at the edges.



People passed by, unaware,

moving through both the real space and its reflection.



I had some time between assignments,

so I parked the bus and took a short walk.



Sometimes, that is all it takes —

to see something familiar,

just a little differently.

