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Previous
Photo 1912
Reflections of a Station
I have been here before.
The sculpture outside the station has caught my attention more than once,
its curved surface reflecting fragments of the place around it.
This time, the old station building appeared clearly —
bent and reshaped by the metal surface,
while traces of the newer surroundings remained at the edges.
People passed by, unaware,
moving through both the real space and its reflection.
I had some time between assignments,
so I parked the bus and took a short walk.
Sometimes, that is all it takes —
to see something familiar,
just a little differently.
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
26th March 2026 12:46pm
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Neil
ace
Excellent
March 26th, 2026
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