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Passing Light by okvalle
Photo 1913

Passing Light

I returned to a place I often visit —
the museum park in Drammen.

It is easy to get to,
a short walk from where I can park the bus,
and there is almost always something to find.

At first, I tried to create something familiar,
working with a small branch and a few remaining lanterns.

But then I looked up.

A shadow had settled across an old timber wall,
stretching quietly over the surface,
shaped by light that would soon move on.

Nothing placed. Nothing arranged.
Just a brief moment,
passing across wood that has stood there for generations.

Best on black!
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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