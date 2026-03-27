Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1913
Passing Light
I returned to a place I often visit —
the museum park in Drammen.
It is easy to get to,
a short walk from where I can park the bus,
and there is almost always something to find.
At first, I tried to create something familiar,
working with a small branch and a few remaining lanterns.
But then I looked up.
A shadow had settled across an old timber wall,
stretching quietly over the surface,
shaped by light that would soon move on.
Nothing placed. Nothing arranged.
Just a brief moment,
passing across wood that has stood there for generations.
Best on black!
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
2939
photos
57
followers
22
following
524% complete
View this month »
1906
1907
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
Latest from all albums
1909
1910
59
267
1911
268
1912
1913
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
27th March 2026 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close