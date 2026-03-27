Passing Light

I returned to a place I often visit —

the museum park in Drammen.



It is easy to get to,

a short walk from where I can park the bus,

and there is almost always something to find.



At first, I tried to create something familiar,

working with a small branch and a few remaining lanterns.



But then I looked up.



A shadow had settled across an old timber wall,

stretching quietly over the surface,

shaped by light that would soon move on.



Nothing placed. Nothing arranged.

Just a brief moment,

passing across wood that has stood there for generations.



Best on black!