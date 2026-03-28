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Previous
Photo 1914
Another Sign of Spring
My plan for the day did not quite work out.
I had hoped to find coltsfoot,
a familiar sign that spring is on its way.
Instead, I found something else.
As I drove past Bragernes Church,
a patch of snowdrops caught my eye.
I stopped, parked the car, and walked closer.
Among them, I chose one.
The rest faded softly into the background,
leaving just a single flower in focus —
quiet, simple, and unmistakably spring.
Sometimes, it is not what you look for
that matters,
but what you are willing to notice.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
28th March 2026 5:05pm
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