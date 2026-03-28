Another Sign of Spring

My plan for the day did not quite work out.



I had hoped to find coltsfoot,

a familiar sign that spring is on its way.



Instead, I found something else.



As I drove past Bragernes Church,

a patch of snowdrops caught my eye.

I stopped, parked the car, and walked closer.



Among them, I chose one.



The rest faded softly into the background,

leaving just a single flower in focus —

quiet, simple, and unmistakably spring.



Sometimes, it is not what you look for

that matters,

but what you are willing to notice.

