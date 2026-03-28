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Another Sign of Spring by okvalle
Photo 1914

Another Sign of Spring

My plan for the day did not quite work out.

I had hoped to find coltsfoot,
a familiar sign that spring is on its way.

Instead, I found something else.

As I drove past Bragernes Church,
a patch of snowdrops caught my eye.
I stopped, parked the car, and walked closer.

Among them, I chose one.

The rest faded softly into the background,
leaving just a single flower in focus —
quiet, simple, and unmistakably spring.

Sometimes, it is not what you look for
that matters,
but what you are willing to notice.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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