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Departures by okvalle
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Departures

After an early start in Drammen, the day had already begun to unfold.
Gardermoen was just a stop along the way — a place of movement, not of staying.

I noticed him walking steadily towards the terminal, suitcase rolling behind him.
Focused. Alone. On his way somewhere.

Moments like this pass quickly, but they carry a quiet sense of purpose.
Everyone is heading somewhere. Beginning something.

This became my safety shot —
but also the first chapter of the day.
29th March 2026 29th Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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