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Previous
Photo 1915
Departures
After an early start in Drammen, the day had already begun to unfold.
Gardermoen was just a stop along the way — a place of movement, not of staying.
I noticed him walking steadily towards the terminal, suitcase rolling behind him.
Focused. Alone. On his way somewhere.
Moments like this pass quickly, but they carry a quiet sense of purpose.
Everyone is heading somewhere. Beginning something.
This became my safety shot —
but also the first chapter of the day.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
29th March 2026 10:19am
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