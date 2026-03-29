Departures

After an early start in Drammen, the day had already begun to unfold.

Gardermoen was just a stop along the way — a place of movement, not of staying.



I noticed him walking steadily towards the terminal, suitcase rolling behind him.

Focused. Alone. On his way somewhere.



Moments like this pass quickly, but they carry a quiet sense of purpose.

Everyone is heading somewhere. Beginning something.



This became my safety shot —

but also the first chapter of the day.