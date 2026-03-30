Morning at Oset Mountain Church

The day started early — 04:00, with the road ahead still quiet and dark.

By the time I arrived at Oset Høyfjellshotel, the light had begun to settle over the landscape.



As I turned off the road, I noticed the small church resting in the snow.

Simple. Quiet. Almost waiting.



Before breakfast, before the next leg of the journey,

I walked over to it and took the image.



Oset Fjellkirke, built in 1979, is inspired by the old stave churches,

with every detail carved by hand. A small church, holding only 40 people —

yet it feels larger in the stillness of the mountains.



Moments like this are brief.

A pause before the day continues.



Back home, spring has already begun to show — snowdrops quietly appearing in the grass.

Up here, at 850 meters, winter still holds its ground.





