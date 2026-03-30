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Morning at Oset Mountain Church by okvalle
Photo 1916

Morning at Oset Mountain Church

The day started early — 04:00, with the road ahead still quiet and dark.
By the time I arrived at Oset Høyfjellshotel, the light had begun to settle over the landscape.

As I turned off the road, I noticed the small church resting in the snow.
Simple. Quiet. Almost waiting.

Before breakfast, before the next leg of the journey,
I walked over to it and took the image.

Oset Fjellkirke, built in 1979, is inspired by the old stave churches,
with every detail carved by hand. A small church, holding only 40 people —
yet it feels larger in the stillness of the mountains.

Moments like this are brief.
A pause before the day continues.

Back home, spring has already begun to show — snowdrops quietly appearing in the grass.
Up here, at 850 meters, winter still holds its ground.


30th March 2026 30th Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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