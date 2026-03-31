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Drawn by colour by okvalle
Photo 1917

Drawn by colour

I had a few errands to run at CC shopping centre at Brakerøya today, and once they were done, I took a short walk inside.

I found myself drawn towards the Life store, where the shelves were filled with colourful Easter treats. They even had a full Easter display they wanted to show me, but it was difficult to isolate it from the rest of the shop.

Instead, I settled on these lime-coloured eggs from Lakrids by Bülow.
Sometimes it’s enough to follow what catches your eye — and let the colours do the rest.
31st March 2026 31st Mar 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Mallory ace
I like the pov and focus here.
March 31st, 2026  
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