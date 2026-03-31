Drawn by colour

I had a few errands to run at CC shopping centre at Brakerøya today, and once they were done, I took a short walk inside.



I found myself drawn towards the Life store, where the shelves were filled with colourful Easter treats. They even had a full Easter display they wanted to show me, but it was difficult to isolate it from the rest of the shop.



Instead, I settled on these lime-coloured eggs from Lakrids by Bülow.

Sometimes it’s enough to follow what catches your eye — and let the colours do the rest.