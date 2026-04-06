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Previous
Photo 1923
Carried by the wind
I went out looking for birds on the water today,
but that plan didn’t quite work out.
Back home, as I stepped out of the car, a small branch with dried hydrangea flowers was carried by the wind and landed right at my feet.
Sometimes, the image finds you.
I picked it up, set up a quick macro scene on the garden table, and let the soft, golden afternoon light do the rest.
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Photo Details
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1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
6th April 2026 4:50pm
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