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Carried by the wind by okvalle
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Carried by the wind

I went out looking for birds on the water today,
but that plan didn’t quite work out.

Back home, as I stepped out of the car, a small branch with dried hydrangea flowers was carried by the wind and landed right at my feet.

Sometimes, the image finds you.

I picked it up, set up a quick macro scene on the garden table, and let the soft, golden afternoon light do the rest.
6th April 2026 6th Apr 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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