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Previous
Photo 1924
Across the water
I have been here many times, and each visit brings something different.
Today I was driving a group of students to the ferry that would take them out to Utøya.
Most of them were not even born when the events of 2011 took place.
As I turned off the main road, I saw the boat approaching the quay.
I stopped a little higher up as it headed back out, waiting until it moved into the light.
The lines in the water drew my eye —
quiet, steady, and leading across.
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Photo Details
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2
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
7th April 2026 9:58am
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