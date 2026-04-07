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Across the water by okvalle
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Across the water

I have been here many times, and each visit brings something different.

Today I was driving a group of students to the ferry that would take them out to Utøya.
Most of them were not even born when the events of 2011 took place.

As I turned off the main road, I saw the boat approaching the quay.
I stopped a little higher up as it headed back out, waiting until it moved into the light.

The lines in the water drew my eye —
quiet, steady, and leading across.
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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