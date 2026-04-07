Across the water

I have been here many times, and each visit brings something different.



Today I was driving a group of students to the ferry that would take them out to Utøya.

Most of them were not even born when the events of 2011 took place.



As I turned off the main road, I saw the boat approaching the quay.

I stopped a little higher up as it headed back out, waiting until it moved into the light.



The lines in the water drew my eye —

quiet, steady, and leading across.