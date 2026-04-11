Holding On

After a long day that started before sunrise and ended late in the evening, I found myself far from the city in Borås, Sweden, with little around me to photograph.



So I turned to what was there.



An old oak branch, still carrying a single leaf from last year — dry, fragile, and somehow still holding on. Around it, the buds are ready, quietly preparing for a new season.



It felt like a small conversation between past and future.

What remains… and what is about to begin.



Sometimes, even on the longest days, the simplest subjects are the ones that stay with you.