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Holding On by okvalle
Photo 1928

Holding On

After a long day that started before sunrise and ended late in the evening, I found myself far from the city in Borås, Sweden, with little around me to photograph.

So I turned to what was there.

An old oak branch, still carrying a single leaf from last year — dry, fragile, and somehow still holding on. Around it, the buds are ready, quietly preparing for a new season.

It felt like a small conversation between past and future.
What remains… and what is about to begin.

Sometimes, even on the longest days, the simplest subjects are the ones that stay with you.
11th April 2026 11th Apr 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Walks @ 7 ace
Absolutely love the simplicity. Fav!
April 12th, 2026  
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