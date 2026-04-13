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Previous
Photo 1930
Almost There
After a lighter day on the road between Drammen and Sandefjord, I had a few ideas in mind as I crossed the river — reflections, boats, maybe something shaped by the still water.
But on my way home, something else caught my attention.
Branches quietly preparing for spring. Some buds already opening, others still holding back. I stopped and looked closer, choosing one that was just on the edge — not quite there yet.
There is something special about that moment.
The pause before everything unfolds.
A small sign that the season is changing — slowly, but surely.
13th April 2026
13th Apr 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
13th April 2026 1:33pm
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Joan Robillard
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Spring starts slow and then suddenly bursts into color. Waiting for the color to happen.
April 13th, 2026
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