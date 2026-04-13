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Almost There by okvalle
Photo 1930

Almost There

After a lighter day on the road between Drammen and Sandefjord, I had a few ideas in mind as I crossed the river — reflections, boats, maybe something shaped by the still water.

But on my way home, something else caught my attention.

Branches quietly preparing for spring. Some buds already opening, others still holding back. I stopped and looked closer, choosing one that was just on the edge — not quite there yet.

There is something special about that moment.
The pause before everything unfolds.

A small sign that the season is changing — slowly, but surely.
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Joan Robillard ace
Spring starts slow and then suddenly bursts into color. Waiting for the color to happen.
April 13th, 2026  
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