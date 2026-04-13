Almost There

After a lighter day on the road between Drammen and Sandefjord, I had a few ideas in mind as I crossed the river — reflections, boats, maybe something shaped by the still water.



But on my way home, something else caught my attention.



Branches quietly preparing for spring. Some buds already opening, others still holding back. I stopped and looked closer, choosing one that was just on the edge — not quite there yet.



There is something special about that moment.

The pause before everything unfolds.



A small sign that the season is changing — slowly, but surely.