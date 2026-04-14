Reflections of Another Time

I had something else in mind when I stopped — a different subject, a different direction. But then I saw it.



Earlier that day, I was looking for lines and structure…

but this was something else entirely.



Parked beside me stood a GAZ-69, a 1956 model from the Soviet era — a vehicle built for function, for rough terrain, for a different time and a different world. And just in front of it, a simple puddle.



The reflection was immediate and complete.

Two versions of the same moment — one solid, one fleeting.



I lowered the camera, found the angle, and let the image settle into place.



Sometimes you go out searching —

and sometimes, the image finds you.