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Reflections of Another Time by okvalle
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Reflections of Another Time

I had something else in mind when I stopped — a different subject, a different direction. But then I saw it.

Earlier that day, I was looking for lines and structure…
but this was something else entirely.

Parked beside me stood a GAZ-69, a 1956 model from the Soviet era — a vehicle built for function, for rough terrain, for a different time and a different world. And just in front of it, a simple puddle.

The reflection was immediate and complete.
Two versions of the same moment — one solid, one fleeting.

I lowered the camera, found the angle, and let the image settle into place.

Sometimes you go out searching —
and sometimes, the image finds you.
14th April 2026 14th Apr 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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howozzie ace
Great perspective, interesting shot.
April 14th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Wow, excellent reflections
April 14th, 2026  
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