A Moment of Passage

Later, while sitting in the bus with my passengers, I noticed the light had changed. The sun had started to break through, gently touching the pale walls of Oslo Børs — the Oslo Stock Exchange.



As we waited, a man walked out through the gate. A simple moment, but one that felt quietly significant. The building, usually closed and distant, had opened itself for a brief time due to roadwork nearby.



For a short while, the barriers were no longer there. People passed through, light found its way in, and the place felt almost ordinary — before it slowly returned to being closed again.

