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A Moment of Passage by okvalle
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A Moment of Passage

Later, while sitting in the bus with my passengers, I noticed the light had changed. The sun had started to break through, gently touching the pale walls of Oslo Børs — the Oslo Stock Exchange.

As we waited, a man walked out through the gate. A simple moment, but one that felt quietly significant. The building, usually closed and distant, had opened itself for a brief time due to roadwork nearby.

For a short while, the barriers were no longer there. People passed through, light found its way in, and the place felt almost ordinary — before it slowly returned to being closed again.
15th April 2026 15th Apr 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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