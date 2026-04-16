Framed by the Past

Most of the day was spent driving through industrial areas in Brevik and Herøya, with little opportunity to stop — and in some places, photography wasn’t even allowed. This image appeared almost by chance, right after I parked the bus outside Scandic Park Sandefjord. There it was, right in front of me.



In the distance lies Color Hybrid, the world’s largest plug-in hybrid ship, operating between Sandefjord and Strömstad since 2019.



In the foreground, the scene is framed by whale jawbones — a reminder of Sandefjord’s past as one of the world’s leading whaling cities. Today, the modern vessel rests quietly beyond them, a contrast between two very different chapters of maritime history.