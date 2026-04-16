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Framed by the Past by okvalle
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Framed by the Past

Most of the day was spent driving through industrial areas in Brevik and Herøya, with little opportunity to stop — and in some places, photography wasn’t even allowed. This image appeared almost by chance, right after I parked the bus outside Scandic Park Sandefjord. There it was, right in front of me.

In the distance lies Color Hybrid, the world’s largest plug-in hybrid ship, operating between Sandefjord and Strömstad since 2019.

In the foreground, the scene is framed by whale jawbones — a reminder of Sandefjord’s past as one of the world’s leading whaling cities. Today, the modern vessel rests quietly beyond them, a contrast between two very different chapters of maritime history.
16th April 2026 16th Apr 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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