Two Passports, One Life

Yesterday, my wife surprised me with her new Norwegian passport. After nine years, she is now officially a Norwegian citizen.



In this image, she holds both — her Ugandan passport and her new Norwegian one. Two documents, side by side, telling the story of a long journey we have shared.



She thanked me for standing by her and supporting her through the entire process, from the very beginning. But the truth is, this has never been hers alone. It has been ours — every step, every form, every moment of waiting.



Behind the passports, a glimpse of African culture remains — a reminder that becoming Norwegian does not replace where she comes from. It becomes part of who she is, and part of who we are together.



The next step is to apply for dual citizenship with the Ugandan authorities. In Norway, it happens automatically. In Uganda, it takes more time — another process to go through.



But for now, we pause here. Grateful, proud, and ready for what comes next.