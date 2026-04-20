A Name Remembered

After a long day on the road, I returned to Utøya to pick up students. It is a place that always touches me. I tried to photograph different scenes, but I found myself drawn back to the memorial.



I chose a name at random.



Later, at home, I searched for the story behind it. Simon Sæbø was only 18. In the chaos, he helped others down the steep slope to safety, letting them go before him. He stayed calm, reassuring those around him. When the gunman arrived, Simon was the one most exposed. He was the one who was killed.



Standing there earlier, I did not know his story. Now I do.



It changes everything.