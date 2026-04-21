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Previous
Photo 1938
First Green
The first leaves are beginning to unfold. Small, fragile, and still finding their shape.
I stopped by a stand of young birch trees, drawn to one leaf at eye level. The light caught it just right, revealing the fine structure and the warmth of early spring.
It may not be perfect, but it marks a change — the quiet moment when winter finally starts to let go.
21st April 2026
21st Apr 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
Canon EOS 90D
Taken
21st April 2026 9:41am
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