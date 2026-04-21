Previous
First Green by okvalle
Photo 1938

First Green

The first leaves are beginning to unfold. Small, fragile, and still finding their shape.

I stopped by a stand of young birch trees, drawn to one leaf at eye level. The light caught it just right, revealing the fine structure and the warmth of early spring.

It may not be perfect, but it marks a change — the quiet moment when winter finally starts to let go.
21st April 2026 21st Apr 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
530% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact