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Waiting to Be Heard by okvalle
Photo 1939

Waiting to Be Heard

After a long day that turned into hours of waiting, I found myself at the reception desk at Klekken Hotel.

On the counter stood a bell — ornate, polished, and silent. Behind it, rows of room keys, each one holding a story of its own.

You ring the bell to be seen, to be acknowledged, to say that you are here and waiting.

Today was a day like that.
22nd April 2026 22nd Apr 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Joan ace
What a lovely vintage image.
April 22nd, 2026  
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