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Previous
Photo 1939
Waiting to Be Heard
After a long day that turned into hours of waiting, I found myself at the reception desk at Klekken Hotel.
On the counter stood a bell — ornate, polished, and silent. Behind it, rows of room keys, each one holding a story of its own.
You ring the bell to be seen, to be acknowledged, to say that you are here and waiting.
Today was a day like that.
22nd April 2026
22nd Apr 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Photo Details
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365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
22nd April 2026 11:36am
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Joan
ace
What a lovely vintage image.
April 22nd, 2026
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