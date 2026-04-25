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Against the Stone by okvalle
Photo 1942

Against the Stone

I went out looking for wood anemones today, returning to familiar ground with a plan in mind. The flowers were there, and the compositions were good, but the wind had other ideas — the fragile white blooms danced too much in front of the lens.

On my way home, stopping by the local supermarket, the day’s real image appeared where I least expected it — a single dandelion pushing its way out between stone and asphalt.

Sometimes resilience looks like this: ordinary, stubborn, and bright enough to be noticed.
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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