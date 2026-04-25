Against the Stone

I went out looking for wood anemones today, returning to familiar ground with a plan in mind. The flowers were there, and the compositions were good, but the wind had other ideas — the fragile white blooms danced too much in front of the lens.



On my way home, stopping by the local supermarket, the day’s real image appeared where I least expected it — a single dandelion pushing its way out between stone and asphalt.



Sometimes resilience looks like this: ordinary, stubborn, and bright enough to be noticed.