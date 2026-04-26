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Cracked, But Moving by okvalle
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Cracked, But Moving

I had planned a longer photo walk today, but my stomach had other plans, so I stayed close to home. The trip to the garden center was purely practical — my melon plants needed attention.

But photography rarely follows plans.

Back home, stepping out of the car, I noticed this small snail on the ground beside me. That was enough. Camera down to ground level, following its slow movement across the stone.

Only later, while editing, did I notice the crack in its shell — a visible scar from some earlier accident, maybe a fall from the hedge above.

Damaged, but still moving forward.

Sometimes that is story enough.
26th April 2026 26th Apr 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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