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Previous
Photo 1943
Cracked, But Moving
I had planned a longer photo walk today, but my stomach had other plans, so I stayed close to home. The trip to the garden center was purely practical — my melon plants needed attention.
But photography rarely follows plans.
Back home, stepping out of the car, I noticed this small snail on the ground beside me. That was enough. Camera down to ground level, following its slow movement across the stone.
Only later, while editing, did I notice the crack in its shell — a visible scar from some earlier accident, maybe a fall from the hedge above.
Damaged, but still moving forward.
Sometimes that is story enough.
26th April 2026
26th Apr 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Photo Details
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Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
26th April 2026 2:23pm
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