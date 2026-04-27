An Unexpected Red

After a drive from Skien to Sandefjord, I stopped at the truck parking area at Fokserød for a break and a simple packed lunch.



While sitting there, a robin appeared close to the bus. Naturally, I picked up the camera and looked around for it after eating. But as often happens, the bird disappeared — and something else appeared instead.



These small maple blossoms caught my eye, framed against the bright red side of a trailer parked behind them. The contrast felt almost too perfect to ignore: fresh spring green against a bold red industrial backdrop.



A quick safety shot, taken in the moment.



And sometimes the safety shot turns out to be the picture of the day.