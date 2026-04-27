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An Unexpected Red by okvalle
Photo 1944

An Unexpected Red

After a drive from Skien to Sandefjord, I stopped at the truck parking area at Fokserød for a break and a simple packed lunch.

While sitting there, a robin appeared close to the bus. Naturally, I picked up the camera and looked around for it after eating. But as often happens, the bird disappeared — and something else appeared instead.

These small maple blossoms caught my eye, framed against the bright red side of a trailer parked behind them. The contrast felt almost too perfect to ignore: fresh spring green against a bold red industrial backdrop.

A quick safety shot, taken in the moment.

And sometimes the safety shot turns out to be the picture of the day.
27th April 2026 27th Apr 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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moni kozi
Gorgeous and dramatic. Great clean detail in the flowers
April 27th, 2026  
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