Reading the Names

Today I crossed to Utøya for the first time.

I have driven students here many times over the years, but always stayed on the mainland. Today, together with a colleague, I finally walked the island itself.



We followed Kjærlighetsstien, where ten young lives were taken, and stood by the memorial at Lysningen, where the names are engraved in steel and silence.



Seeing them written there, surrounded by the same trees and the same light, makes the events of July 22 feel painfully close — not as history, but as presence.



And yet, life continues here. New generations still arrive, walk these paths, and carry the memory forward.

