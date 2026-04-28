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Reading the Names by okvalle
Photo 1945

Reading the Names

Today I crossed to Utøya for the first time.
I have driven students here many times over the years, but always stayed on the mainland. Today, together with a colleague, I finally walked the island itself.

We followed Kjærlighetsstien, where ten young lives were taken, and stood by the memorial at Lysningen, where the names are engraved in steel and silence.

Seeing them written there, surrounded by the same trees and the same light, makes the events of July 22 feel painfully close — not as history, but as presence.

And yet, life continues here. New generations still arrive, walk these paths, and carry the memory forward.
28th April 2026 28th Apr 26

Ole Kristian Valle

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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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LManning (Laura) ace
A profound experience.
April 28th, 2026  
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