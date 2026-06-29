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Through New Eyes by okvalle
Photo 2007

Through New Eyes

Today I drove a group of children from an after-school program in Holmestrand to Ilene Nature Reserve.

It was a wonderful place, although access to the wetlands is understandably limited to protect the wildlife. I found myself wishing I had brought my 150–600 mm lens, which was unfortunately left at home.

Instead, I borrowed this viewing scope at the visitor centre and was rewarded with several bird species I had never seen before.

This isn’t a photo of the birds I saw. It’s a photo of how I saw them. Sometimes the experience is better represented by the tool that made it possible than by the subject itself.
29th June 2026 29th Jun 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Lin ace
And the viewer looks very happy...nicely captured.
June 29th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
Looks like you met an alien.
June 29th, 2026  
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