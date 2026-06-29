Through New Eyes

Today I drove a group of children from an after-school program in Holmestrand to Ilene Nature Reserve.



It was a wonderful place, although access to the wetlands is understandably limited to protect the wildlife. I found myself wishing I had brought my 150–600 mm lens, which was unfortunately left at home.



Instead, I borrowed this viewing scope at the visitor centre and was rewarded with several bird species I had never seen before.



This isn’t a photo of the birds I saw. It’s a photo of how I saw them. Sometimes the experience is better represented by the tool that made it possible than by the subject itself.