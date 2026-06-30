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Norway! by okvalle
Photo 2008

Norway!

I went for a walk through the city, playing with reflections in shop windows and looking for small moments to photograph.

I noticed quite a few people wearing Norway football shirts, which reminded me that Norway is playing Côte d’Ivoire in the Round of 16 tonight. Suddenly I knew I wanted to include the Norwegian colours in today’s photo.

I spotted these two women sitting in an oversized chair and asked if I could take their picture. They happily agreed. The result became a photograph that combines the atmosphere of the town square, a touch of national pride, and the anticipation of tonight’s match.
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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