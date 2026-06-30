Norway!

I went for a walk through the city, playing with reflections in shop windows and looking for small moments to photograph.



I noticed quite a few people wearing Norway football shirts, which reminded me that Norway is playing Côte d’Ivoire in the Round of 16 tonight. Suddenly I knew I wanted to include the Norwegian colours in today’s photo.



I spotted these two women sitting in an oversized chair and asked if I could take their picture. They happily agreed. The result became a photograph that combines the atmosphere of the town square, a touch of national pride, and the anticipation of tonight’s match.