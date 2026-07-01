Kijani Kiboko

The first cup of Kijani Kiboko – “Green Hippopotamus” – was brewed today, and I’m genuinely delighted with the result from the Kaffelogic.



This may not be my most creative photo, but this is the small dosing cup I use to weigh the beans before pouring them into the grinder. It’s designed specifically for that purpose. For this brew I used 14.4 grams of coffee with 240 grams of water.



Before grinding, I added a few drops of water to the beans to reduce static electricity and keep the grinder a little cleaner.



I had actually planned to head out with my camera today, but while photographing the coffee on the garden table I noticed dark clouds rolling in. A few raindrops were followed by thunder, and suddenly I was quite happy that this had already become my photo of the day.



The next brews will probably involve a few small adjustments to the grind size, but for now I’m simply enjoying the long, pleasant aftertaste.



The coffee tastes wonderful, but what excites me even more is knowing that this is only the beginning. It feels less like a new chapter and more like opening an entirely new book.