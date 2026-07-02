When the Sky Opened

he weather had already made up its mind before I had made up mine.



After a night of thunder and around 700 lightning strikes across the region, I had planned to go out with my camera during a break in the rain. Before I got that far, the sky opened once again.



Then the phone rang. My bus was ready to be picked up from the workshop.



To make sure I could collect it before the gates closed, I first drove there in my own car, collected the keys and moved the bus outside the workshop. Then I drove back home and returned by public transport to pick it up properly.



That unexpected bus ride became today’s photo opportunity. Instead of searching for a subject, I found people simply getting on with their day, crossing streets and waiting for buses while the rain poured down.



Sometimes the weather writes the story for you.