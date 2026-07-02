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When the Sky Opened by okvalle
Photo 2010

When the Sky Opened

he weather had already made up its mind before I had made up mine.

After a night of thunder and around 700 lightning strikes across the region, I had planned to go out with my camera during a break in the rain. Before I got that far, the sky opened once again.

Then the phone rang. My bus was ready to be picked up from the workshop.

To make sure I could collect it before the gates closed, I first drove there in my own car, collected the keys and moved the bus outside the workshop. Then I drove back home and returned by public transport to pick it up properly.

That unexpected bus ride became today’s photo opportunity. Instead of searching for a subject, I found people simply getting on with their day, crossing streets and waiting for buses while the rain poured down.

Sometimes the weather writes the story for you.
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Joan Robillard ace
Very good
July 2nd, 2026  
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