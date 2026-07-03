Tiny Guardian

I had parked my bus near a row of linden trees and was drawn to their delicate flowers. I clipped a small twig and brought it home to my garden table, which has gradually become my little outdoor studio. There, sheltered from the wind, I photographed the blossoms.



Only after photographing the flowers did I notice that I wasn’t alone. A tiny spider had come along for the short walk from the linden tree to my garden table, where it quietly revealed itself beneath one of the leaves. Sometimes all it takes is slowing down to discover a completely different photograph.