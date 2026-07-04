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Rolling Memories by okvalle
Photo 2012

Rolling Memories

On my way to Luster, I had a short break at a supermarket. Just as I was about to leave, this beautifully preserved 1960 Volvo PV 544 pulled into the parking lot.

It instantly took me back to my childhood in the 1960s. My uncle owned a black PV 544 just like this one, and seeing this car again brought back memories I hadn’t thought about in years.

My bus can be seen in the background, quietly connecting two very different generations of vehicles. I was fortunate that the Volvo parked where it did, allowing me to photograph it without any other cars in the frame.
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Helge E. Storheim ace
Prakteksemplar.
July 5th, 2026  
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