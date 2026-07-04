Rolling Memories

On my way to Luster, I had a short break at a supermarket. Just as I was about to leave, this beautifully preserved 1960 Volvo PV 544 pulled into the parking lot.



It instantly took me back to my childhood in the 1960s. My uncle owned a black PV 544 just like this one, and seeing this car again brought back memories I hadn’t thought about in years.



My bus can be seen in the background, quietly connecting two very different generations of vehicles. I was fortunate that the Volvo parked where it did, allowing me to photograph it without any other cars in the frame.