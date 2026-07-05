Morning in Skjolden

When I opened the curtains at my hotel room this morning, this was the view that greeted me.



I had photographed the same view the evening before, hoping the weather would transform it overnight. Under the morning light, the turquoise water, towering mountains and dramatic clouds created an entirely different scene.



After a more demanding drive across the mountains than I had expected, a good night’s sleep was exactly what I needed. Soon it was time to head back to Oslo with passengers returning from the Bergtatt Festival in Luster. The journey home went smoothly, and everyone arrived safely.