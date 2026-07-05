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Morning in Skjolden by okvalle
Photo 2013

Morning in Skjolden

When I opened the curtains at my hotel room this morning, this was the view that greeted me.

I had photographed the same view the evening before, hoping the weather would transform it overnight. Under the morning light, the turquoise water, towering mountains and dramatic clouds created an entirely different scene.

After a more demanding drive across the mountains than I had expected, a good night’s sleep was exactly what I needed. Soon it was time to head back to Oslo with passengers returning from the Bergtatt Festival in Luster. The journey home went smoothly, and everyone arrived safely.
5th July 2026 5th Jul 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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