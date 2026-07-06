The Next Leg of the Journey

oday’s assignment was to drive a group of Ukrainian children from Oslo to a summer camp outside Larvik.



Before leaving Oslo, I wandered around Stortorvet with my camera and captured a couple of safety shots, but none of them felt quite right.



After dropping the children off at Larvik Sailing Association, I noticed two men preparing the black boats waiting by the pier. They were the ones who would take the children across the water to the camp. As the group leaders walked down to greet them and discuss the practical details, I realized this quiet meeting was the photograph I had been looking for.



Sometimes a journey doesn’t simply end when the bus stops. It continues by boat, with new people taking over and the next chapter about to begin.