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Rooted Together by okvalle
Photo 2015

Rooted Together

Today didn’t go as planned. I had intended to spend the day roasting coffee, but instead travelled to Oslo to help Uncle Solomon book a flight to Uganda and complete his visa application. It turned out to be a much longer and more complicated process than we had expected.

On my way home, I stopped at one of the places I often visit. There, a young aspen caught my eye, its fresh red leaves glowing in the late afternoon sunlight.

I recently learned that aspens often spread through their roots, so what appears to be a small grove may actually be a single living organism. Standing there, looking at this young tree, I found that thought just as fascinating as the colours themselves.
7th July 2026 7th Jul 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Joan Robillard ace
Nice
July 7th, 2026  
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