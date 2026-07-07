Rooted Together

Today didn’t go as planned. I had intended to spend the day roasting coffee, but instead travelled to Oslo to help Uncle Solomon book a flight to Uganda and complete his visa application. It turned out to be a much longer and more complicated process than we had expected.



On my way home, I stopped at one of the places I often visit. There, a young aspen caught my eye, its fresh red leaves glowing in the late afternoon sunlight.



I recently learned that aspens often spread through their roots, so what appears to be a small grove may actually be a single living organism. Standing there, looking at this young tree, I found that thought just as fascinating as the colours themselves.