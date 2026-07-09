His Name, My Name

It was simply too warm to spend much time outdoors today, so I looked around the house instead. That’s when I noticed my grandfather’s old sealing stamp.



It bears the name O. Valle, belonging to my grandfather, Ole Kristoffer Valle, who worked for Store Norske in Longyearbyen. I’ve often wondered if the symbols engraved on it reflect his years in Svalbard—the sun at the top even makes me think of the midnight sun—but I don’t really know.



I used this seal myself when I wax-sealed the invitations to my 50th birthday many years ago.



Today, it is one of the dearest reminders I have of him. My full name is Ole Kristian Valle, and I’ve always liked to think that my parents honoured both of my grandfathers when they named me—Ole from Ole Kristoffer Valle and Kristian from Kristian Emil Mikalsen.