Larvik Sailing Club

Today I returned to Larvik Sailing Club to pick up the Ukrainian children I had brought there earlier this week.



I arrived well ahead of schedule and spent some time looking around for a photograph. Nothing really caught my eye, except for this sailboat heading out onto the fjord with its sails fully raised. It felt like a simple safety shot at the time.



The rest of the day turned out to be incredibly busy. After dropping the children off in Oslo, I headed south again to pick up a group of young people outside Tønsberg who were on their way to a music festival. Even before leaving Oslo, I realized I would be running about half an hour late, so I had to let them know while navigating rush-hour traffic and the usual delays.



It was around 30°C, and when the young passengers boarded the bus, they immediately praised the air conditioning. After spending time in the heat, it must have felt like a welcome relief.



It was only a short drive, but a lively one, with plenty of festival excitement filling the bus.



By the time I finally got home, this was still the only photograph I had taken all day—and sometimes that’s more than enough.