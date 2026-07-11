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Defender’s Companion by okvalle
Photo 2019

Defender’s Companion

While waiting for a group of Scouts to load their luggage, I took a short walk with my camera.

I spotted an old Land Rover Defender and wandered over for a closer look. I’ve always had a soft spot for these vehicles, so it naturally caught my attention.

As I came closer, I noticed something I hadn’t seen at first—a small bear standing proudly on the front wing, almost like an old-fashioned hood ornament. It looked as though it had been keeping watch over the Defender for years.

Sometimes all it takes is walking a few steps closer to discover the photograph that was waiting there.
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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