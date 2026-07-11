Defender’s Companion

While waiting for a group of Scouts to load their luggage, I took a short walk with my camera.



I spotted an old Land Rover Defender and wandered over for a closer look. I’ve always had a soft spot for these vehicles, so it naturally caught my attention.



As I came closer, I noticed something I hadn’t seen at first—a small bear standing proudly on the front wing, almost like an old-fashioned hood ornament. It looked as though it had been keeping watch over the Defender for years.



Sometimes all it takes is walking a few steps closer to discover the photograph that was waiting there.