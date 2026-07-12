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After the Final Whistle by okvalle
Photo 2020

After the Final Whistle

Today I drove a group of American visitors from the Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel to the National Museum. As the first passenger stepped onto the bus, she smiled and asked, “Good morning, how are you?” I replied, “I’m fine, and how are you?” Then she gently placed her hand on my shoulder and asked again, “ARE you okay?”

She was thinking about Norway’s defeat to England in last night’s European Championship quarter-final.

The same thing happened later outside the Opera House, where another American couple asked if I was alright. I assured them that I was totally fine.

Between the two assignments I had almost two hours to spare, so I wandered along the waterfront with my camera. Heavy rain had passed through Oslo the day before, leaving puddles behind. One of them became the perfect foreground, reflecting the City Hall where thousands of supporters had gathered the previous evening to watch the match on a giant screen.

Sometimes a photograph becomes connected not only to a place, but also to the conversations that happen there.
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Helge E. Storheim ace
Flott bilde av det ikoniske rådhuset med speiling. (PS! Ikke at jeg har sett noen av kampene med det var faktisk kvartfinale i Verdensmesterskap de røk ut av :-)
July 12th, 2026  
Joan Robillard ace
What an interesting job you have and glad you encountered nice Americans.
July 12th, 2026  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
@helstor365 Ja, det var visst det. Jeg har ikke TV2, så jeg la meg, og våknet opp til resultatet. Jeg tror jeg kun har sett en kamp, da kona ville se den.
July 12th, 2026  
Ole Kristian Valle ace
Thanks @joansmor I meet a lot of interesting people in my job. Most Americans I meet are nice :)
July 12th, 2026  
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