After the Final Whistle

Today I drove a group of American visitors from the Radisson Blu Scandinavia Hotel to the National Museum. As the first passenger stepped onto the bus, she smiled and asked, “Good morning, how are you?” I replied, “I’m fine, and how are you?” Then she gently placed her hand on my shoulder and asked again, “ARE you okay?”



She was thinking about Norway’s defeat to England in last night’s European Championship quarter-final.



The same thing happened later outside the Opera House, where another American couple asked if I was alright. I assured them that I was totally fine.



Between the two assignments I had almost two hours to spare, so I wandered along the waterfront with my camera. Heavy rain had passed through Oslo the day before, leaving puddles behind. One of them became the perfect foreground, reflecting the City Hall where thousands of supporters had gathered the previous evening to watch the match on a giant screen.



Sometimes a photograph becomes connected not only to a place, but also to the conversations that happen there.