An Unexpected Visitor

I had some time to spare before picking up another group of Ukrainian children at Stortorvet in Oslo. As usual, I wandered around with my camera, looking for a possible photo. The fountain with the Rooster and Hens sculpture caught my attention, and I thought it might become my safety shot.



Then, without warning, a woman walked over, carefully placed a few small figures on the sculpture, and photographed them with her phone. I only had my 85 mm lens mounted, so there was no time to change lenses or step back. I simply reacted and captured the moment as it unfolded.



Sometimes the photograph you planned is quietly replaced by one you could never have anticipated.



Best on black!