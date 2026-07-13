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An Unexpected Visitor by okvalle
Photo 2021

An Unexpected Visitor

I had some time to spare before picking up another group of Ukrainian children at Stortorvet in Oslo. As usual, I wandered around with my camera, looking for a possible photo. The fountain with the Rooster and Hens sculpture caught my attention, and I thought it might become my safety shot.

Then, without warning, a woman walked over, carefully placed a few small figures on the sculpture, and photographed them with her phone. I only had my 85 mm lens mounted, so there was no time to change lenses or step back. I simply reacted and captured the moment as it unfolded.

Sometimes the photograph you planned is quietly replaced by one you could never have anticipated.

Best on black!
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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