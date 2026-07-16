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Previous
Photo 2024
Shell
Today it was simply too hot to go out. The temperature reached 34°C, and even walking to the grocery store felt like enough. So today’s photograph was made at home.
This is the shell I found on my bus after driving the Ukrainian children to and from their summer camp last week.
Where did its owner find it? Why did they decide to keep it? And now that they’ve returned home, do they miss it?
I know they spent happy days on one of the small islands outside the harbour. Perhaps this shell was a little souvenir from that adventure. Now it has become part of mine.
The photograph was taken on my garden table, using an old piece of driftwood I picked up several years ago.
16th July 2026
16th Jul 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Camera
Canon EOS M50
Taken
16th July 2026 4:07pm
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