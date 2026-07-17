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Previous
Photo 2025
Right of Way
Driving between the villages in the Faroe Islands taught me to expect sheep around every bend.
On my way to DNT Solheimstulen, I came across several sheep resting in the middle of the road. They had no intention of moving, so I simply drove around them.
When I passed the same spot on my way back, I decided to stop the coach for a brief moment—something I rarely do with passengers on board—to capture the scene.
On some mountain roads, it’s not the coach that sets the pace.
17th July 2026
17th Jul 26
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Ole Kristian Valle
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@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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Canon EOS M50
Taken
17th July 2026 10:45am
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