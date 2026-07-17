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Right of Way by okvalle
Photo 2025

Right of Way

Driving between the villages in the Faroe Islands taught me to expect sheep around every bend.

On my way to DNT Solheimstulen, I came across several sheep resting in the middle of the road. They had no intention of moving, so I simply drove around them.

When I passed the same spot on my way back, I decided to stop the coach for a brief moment—something I rarely do with passengers on board—to capture the scene.

On some mountain roads, it’s not the coach that sets the pace.
17th July 2026 17th Jul 26

Ole Kristian Valle

ace
@okvalle
I’m a keen amateur photographer, and have been for many years. My first serious camera was a Nikon SLR that I bought at the PX while...
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