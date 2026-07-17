Right of Way

Driving between the villages in the Faroe Islands taught me to expect sheep around every bend.



On my way to DNT Solheimstulen, I came across several sheep resting in the middle of the road. They had no intention of moving, so I simply drove around them.



When I passed the same spot on my way back, I decided to stop the coach for a brief moment—something I rarely do with passengers on board—to capture the scene.



On some mountain roads, it’s not the coach that sets the pace.