Catastrophe

Yesterday afternoon, a major fire broke out in the Stenseth area of Krokstadelva. More than 100 homes were destroyed, and over 400 people had to be evacuated. Fire departments from neighboring municipalities joined the effort to bring the blaze under control, while six helicopters carried water and dropped it over the fire. Thankfully, no lives were lost, although one firefighter was hospitalized with minor burns and several people were treated for smoke inhalation.



My thoughts are with everyone who lost their homes. My sister lived there some years ago, and the house she once called home is now gone.



Rather than showing the disaster itself, I wanted to create an image that expresses compassion, hope, and support for those whose lives changed so suddenly.